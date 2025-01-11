How a freak space junk crash baffled residents and sparked concern

An eerie whizzing sound followed by a big boom startled Kenyan villagers relaxing recently one afternoon with family and friends.

“It sounded like a bomb, I was shocked. I started looking around, also wondering if it was gunshots,” Stephen Mangoka, a 75-year-old farmer from Makueni county’s Mukuku village, told the BBC.

“I looked up in the sky to see if there was smoke. Nothing.

“I rushed to the road to check if there had been an accident. Also, nothing. That is when someone told me that something had fallen from the skies.”

In fact, a massive round metal object had plummeted from above landing on farmland near a dry riverbed – and it was piping hot.

"We found a big piece of metal that was very red so we had to wait for it to cool before anyone could approach it," said Ann Kanuna, who told us she owns the land where the object fell. The giant ring took around two hours to cool down and turn grey – but it had already become a sensation with people arriving to look at it. The rest of that Monday afternoon – with few people working as it was the day before New Year's Eve – crowds came to view the giant metallic ring. It was like selfie central, with people coming to pose next to it and great debates about what it could be. The local authorities in Makueni county – which is around 115km (70 miles) south-east of the capital, Nairobi – were informed. The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) then heard about it and made arrangements to come and investigate the next day. But such was the object's fame that Mukuku villagers feared it would be stolen