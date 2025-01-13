New alert system can track changes in grasslands, farms, temperate forests

A new global data set makes it possible to track near-real-time changes in several types of vegetation across different ecosystems, including grasslands, savannas, shrublands, croplands, temperate forests and boreal forests. Called DIST-ALERT, the new product can be visualized on the Global Forest Watch platform of the World Resource Institute (WRI). GFW has long offered the ability to track near-real-time changes within tropical forests through its integrated deforestation alerts. However, in 2024, researchers at the University of Maryland, U.S., and NASA’s OPERA project developed a monitoring system that can map changes to tree and vegetation cover across different ecosystems at a resolution of 30 meters (100 feet). The alerts acquire satellite data for each pixel every two to four days, as long as the ground isn’t obscured by cloud cover or snow. This was “a huge undertaking requiring large amounts of data, and processing capacity,” Sarah Carter, research associate at GFW, told Mongabay by email. “It’s a major accomplishment having the data openly available to all [and] represents a great opportunity for land management worldwide.” Since the new alert system allows users to see changes in both natural areas and human-managed areas like agricultural fields, the researchers say they hope the data “can give an early indication of unplanned or undesired changes to valuable ecosystems, including those which have historically been less well served by data such as grasslands and savannas.” Moreover, since the alerts are made available to the end user in just a few days of the vegetation change…This article was originally published on Mongabay

