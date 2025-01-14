1 in 4 freshwater species worldwide at risk of extinction: Study

The most extensive global assessment of freshwater animals to date has revealed that a quarter of all freshwater animal species on the IUCN Red List are threatened with extinction. The largest number of these threatened species are found in East Africa’s Lake Victoria, South America’s Lake Titicaca, Sri Lanka’s Wet Zone, and India’s Western Ghats mountain range, the new study found. Researchers evaluated 23,496 species of freshwater fish, dragonfly, damselfly, crab, crayfish and shrimp, and found that 24%, are threatened with extinction. This means one in four freshwater specie are categorized as either extinct in the wild, critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable, or near threatened. These include the daisy burrowing crayfish (Fallicambarus jeanae) in Arkansas and the European eel (Anguilla anguilla). “Freshwater landscapes are home to 10% of all known species on Earth and key for billions of people’s safe drinking water, livelihoods, flood control and climate change mitigation, and must be protected for nature and people alike,” study lead author Catherine Sayer, the IUCN’s freshwater biodiversity lead, said in a statement. The study found that among the freshwater animals they studied, 30% of decapods, which include crabs, crayfishes and shrimps, are at the highest risk of extinction, followed by 26% of freshwater fish and 16% of dragonflies and damselflies. Additionally, 89 of the assessed species have gone extinct since 1500 C.E. Of these, 22 were found in the U.S., and 15 each in Mexico and the Philippines. All 15 from the Philippines were from Lake Lanao, one of the world’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

