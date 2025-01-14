Cameroon aims to double cacao, coffee production, yet also save forests

Cameroon’s government says it plans to invest heavily in agriculture over the next decade and combine economic growth and sustainable development, while preserving its forests. A recent agreement signed between the government and the Central African Forest Initiative (CAFI) will invest $60 million toward achieving these aims. But the country has lost an average of 110,000 hectares (about 272,000 acres) of forest per year since 2013 — in 2023, forest loss spiked to 204,000 hectares (504,000 acres) — casting doubt on claims it’s possible to both double commercial cacao and coffee production and reduce deforestation. According to data from forest monitoring platform Global Forest Watch, Cameroon lost more than 2 million hectares (5 million acres) of forest between 2001 and 2023, primarily due to logging, mining and agriculture. A June 2024 study published in the journal PLOS ONE identified cacao cultivation as one of the drivers of deforestation in the Congo Basin and in Cameroon in particular. Its authors suggested mitigation measures such as agroforestry systems, combined with better land planning and incentives for sustainable agricultural and forestry practices, as ways to reduce the risks of deforestation linked to cacao. Ndomon Albert working on a cacao plantation in Essam village, Molongo. According to Saïdou Hamadou, a CAFI team member in Cameroon, “the partnership aims to promote sustainable intensification and increased productivity of family and industrial agriculture on existing agricultural land.” Image © John Novis/Greenpeace. / Greenpeace. According to the letter of intent signed in October 2024, the $60 million fund…This article was originally published on Mongabay

