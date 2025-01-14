Surviving fire but not the toxins as modern homes, full of plastic, burn

The ongoing fires ravaging Los Angeles, U.S., have killed at least 25 people and burned more than 12,000 buildings. Many of the structures destroyed were homes, mansions of the rich and famous and middle-class homes alike. Irrespective of the wealth of their owners, most homes destroyed likely had one thing in common: plastic. As Mongabay contributor Alden Wicker reports, modern homes that survive fires often remain uninhabitable due to the toxic chemicals released by synthetic furnishings and building materials. By 2022, more than $16 billion in plastic building materials were sold globally each year, a 50% increase in a decade. Materials like insulation, vinyl siding and laminate flooring are leading the demand. Polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, is one of the most commonly used construction materials and considered by many experts to be one of the most toxic types of plastic. In addition to building materials, most homes are full of plastic furnishings and household items, including clothing, carpets, curtains and furniture. Nearly all plastic is made from fossil fuels, which, when burned, can release soot and fumes that are toxic to human health. Researchers have identified more than 16,000 chemicals in plastic products, Wicker reports, of which roughly 25% are known to be associated with serious environmental or human health concerns. Most of the remaining 75% of chemicals have not had adequate safety testing. When modern homes, like those in L.A., burn or reach very high temperatures without actually burning down, they can release a toxic stew of chemicals including…This article was originally published on Mongabay

