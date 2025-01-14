Turn problems into solutions for culture and agriculture across Australia and the Americas, Anthony James says

Anthony James, host of The RegenNarration Podcast, joins Mongabay’s podcast to share news and views on community resilience and land regeneration in both the Americas and Australia. James recounts how some creatures seen as invasive pests in Australia, like donkeys, are actually now being managed in a way that benefits the land, in places like Kachana Station in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, regenerating it and making it more resistant to fire. For successful land restoration, James emphasizes the importance of harnessing what’s in front of us, rather than fighting it. Across the many interviews he’s conducted, it’s become clear that this concept is something Aboriginal Traditional Owners are keenly aware of. “There’s a principle there, and it’s one for all of us who might despair, on occasion. Don’t despair, for even the worst of things pass, nature’s got incredible power — the nature in us as humans, too — to learn and transform,” James says. James joins the conversation from Guatemala, part of his current tour of the Americas where he’s speaking with communities about how they’re working to effect positive change, both on the land and at the ballot box. Subscribe to or follow the Mongabay Newscast wherever you listen to podcasts, from Apple to Spotify, and you can also listen to all episodes here on the Mongabay website. Banner image: Paperbark forest during the wet season, Kakadu National Park, Australia. Image by Parks Australia. Courtesy of the Director of National Parks, Australian Government, Department of Climate Change, Energy, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

