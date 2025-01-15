Fatbergs turned into perfume – inside Britain’s bizarre new industrial revolution

In a gleaming laboratory in Edinburgh, robotic machines whirr and mix. The final product that they are creating will be a pine-smelling chemical that can be used as an ingredient in perfumes. But the starting point is very different: a brown, gloopy, fat mixture, recently fished out from below ground – fatbergs.

Fatbergs are the foul phenomenon found lurking in (and blocking up) sewers. The development of the technology used to perform this apparent alchemy is being described by some as a new industrial revolution.

This is the fast-moving field of bioengineering. The good news is that Britain is currently strong in the science compared with other countries.

It is potentially great news for the environment too because it can recycle waste and make things more sustainably. Plus the government is keen because it may mean new industries and new jobs.