Smart tags reveal migratory bats are storm-front surfers

What's new: Some bats, like birds, migrate long distances. But these long-distance bat migrations have been somewhat of a mystery to researchers, especially since only a few species embark on them. Now, in a new study, researchers have mapped the odyssey of common noctule bats (Nyctalus noctula) using innovative tiny trackers. And the results have surprised them: the trackers reveal that the noctule travels far across Europe by "surfing" warm winds that precede storms. What the study says: For long, bat migration has been "poorly understood" because researchers lacked the tools to follow multiple bats over long periods of time, Edward Hurme, the study's lead author from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior (MPI-AB) in Germany, said in a video statement. To address this, Hurme and his colleagues designed specialized tags that weigh just over a gram each that can be attached to bats. The tags use what's called the Internet of Things technology, relying on a large wireless network of devices connected to the internet that communicate with each other. The team tracked the movements of 71 female common noctules they tagged in Switzerland over the course of three years. The common noctule is a widespread insectivorous and migratory bat species in Europe. The researchers chose to tag female bats as they were more migratory than males. The study revealed that the bats traveled up to 1,116 kilometers (693 miles) across Central Europe, moving hundreds of kilometers in a single night. But the bats didn't follow a main…

