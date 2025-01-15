The paradox of balancing conservation efforts for Himalayan wolves and snow leopards (commentary)

The Himalayan wolf (Canis lupus chanco) and snow leopard (Panthera uncia) are apex predators in alpine ecosystems. By controlling the numbers of meso-predators and herbivores, these top predators can have cascading effects on plant and animal species at different trophic levels. Their predation activities create intricate trophic interactions that help stabilize food webs and promote a balanced ecosystem. These predators support nutrient cycling by helping scavengers through carrion provisioning and dispersing essential nutrients across the ecosystem. Furthermore, these carnivores attract global tourism, providing local communities with valuable ecotourism opportunities. These opportunities provide alternative livelihoods for pastoralists and other communities living in these mountainous regions, offering them a sustainable source of income that aligns with conservation goals. As iconic symbols of wildlife conservation, these predators inspire efforts to protect the Himalayan ecosystem, garnering support from local communities and international conservation organizations. Their presence enriches regional biodiversity and highlights the interconnectedness of life forms, emphasizing the importance of preserving the balance of the high-altitude environments. Perceptions and economic impacts on pastoral communities Mountain pastoralists in Asia often hold negative views of snow leopards and wolves due to predation on livestock that are essential for their income and food security. For these communities, livestock rearing is not merely a way of life; it is central to their economic survival, providing vital products like meat, milk, and wool. In recent years, shifts toward commercial agriculture have increased the economic value of livestock, making each animal crucial to the household’s financial well-being. For marginalized communities,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

