‘We sing to them’: LA stables turn Noah’s Ark for fire rescue animals

From BBC

The trailers arrived all at once, carrying hundreds of horses fleeing the Eaton and Palisades fires in Los Angeles.

Some horses came solo, others in trailers packed with fellow animals. Many had their owners, but others arrived alone, brought in by their rescuers or animal control. One horse, according to volunteers, actually carried his owner all the way from Altadena – which would have taken five hours by foot. Pigs, donkeys and miniature horses followed.

Within 24 hours, the Los Angeles Equestrian Center had been transformed into a modern-day Noah’s Ark. Over the last week, it has sheltered hundreds of animals from the disaster as part of its official role as one of the city’s large animal shelters.

The facility, tucked in the shadow of Griffith Park, has taken in more than 200 horses, on top of the roughly 500 already living there.