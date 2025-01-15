Women held keys to land and wealth in Celtic Britain

Women in Britain 2,000 years ago appear to have passed on land and wealth to daughters not sons as communities were built around women’s blood lines, according to new research.

Skeletons unearthed in Dorset contained DNA evidence that Celtic men moved to live with their wives’ families and communities.

Scientists found evidence of a whole community built around the female line of a family over generations, probably originating with one woman.

“This points to an Iron Age society in Britain where women wielded quite a lot of influence and could shape its trajectory in many ways,” says Dr Lara Cassidy at Trinity College, Dublin, lead author of the research.