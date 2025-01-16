1 lynx dead, 3 quarantined after suspected illegal release in Scotland

What started out as a reported sighting of a pair of Eurasian lynx in the Scottish Highlands has turned out to be an alleged case of “guerrilla rewilding” or, at the very least, illegal release of four individuals of a species long extinct in the area, media reports say. A pair of Eurasian lynx (Lynx lynx) were first seen in snow-covered Cairngorms National Park on Jan. 8, then caught the next day by staff from the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) along with Scottish police and park rangers. On Jan. 10, camera traps placed by RZSS spotted another pair of lynx in the park, which were also captured, RZSS said in a statement. One of the last two individuals caught has died. Laura Moore, RZSS communications manager, told Mongabay by email that they learned about the death of the fourth lynx on Jan. 11. The organization is awaiting results of a postmortem to learn its cause of death, Helen Senn, head of conservation at RZSS, told the BBC. RZSS said the remaining three lynx have been medically evaluated by veterinarians and moved to a quarantine facility at Edinburgh Zoo for 30 days. “All three lynx are doing well here [in the care of] expert keepers and vets,” Moore said. The Eurasian Lynx is a medium-sized wildcat categorized as “least concern” on the IUCN Red List as its population is considered stable in northern Europe and parts of Asia. However, studies suggest that it went extinct in Scotland more than…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay