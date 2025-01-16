Nasa astronaut stuck in space ventures outside

From BBC

Nasa astronaut Suni Williams, one of two astronauts stuck on the International Space Station, ventured outside for a spacewalk on Thursday for the first time since arriving on board seven months ago.

Ms Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore were due to return to Earth after a week-long mission in June 2024 but their return has been delayed because of a technical issue.

They now won’t be back until late March or possibly April.

Ms Williams – an experienced astronaut who has conducted many spacewalks during previous stays aboard the ISS – teamed up with astronaut Nick Hague on Thursday to perform maintenance on the craft.