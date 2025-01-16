Ogoni women restore mangroves and livelihoods in oil-rich Niger Delta

A women-led reforestation effort has planted millions of mangrove trees with a high survival rate across swamps in Nigeria’s oil-rich and severely degraded Niger Delta. For decades, the Ogoni people of the delta’s Ogoniland region have faced the impacts of numerous oil spills, logging, and the spread of invasive nipa palms that destroyed thousands of mangroves they rely on for their livelihoods. As a result of the reforestation initiative’s reported successes so far, the government has hired some Ogoni women to share their technical knowledge and plant mangroves for its rehabilitation project of contaminated sites (Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project — HYPREP). While independent studies on the impacts of this reforestation effort are yet to be published, sources say anecdotal evidence suggests that fish stocks are beginning to bounce back and some conservationists say they’re hopeful. “I am glad to see this women’s group so effective and active in attempting to restore their mangroves,” said Alfredo Quarto, program and policy director and co-founder of the Mangrove Action Project, a U.S.-based NGO, told Mongabay by email. The Niger Delta hosts Africa’s biggest mangrove forest ecosystem and is also home to some of the continent’s largest oil and gas reserves. This vast wetland stretches across more than 100,000 square kilometers (39,000 square miles) and nine Nigerian states. The mangrove forests, which often store more carbon than other forest types, contain several species of mangrove trees, such as red (Rhizophora racemosa), white (Laguncularia racemosa) and black (Avicennia germinans). They’re home to a rich diversity…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay