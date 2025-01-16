Safeguarding the shea nut legacy for Ugandan women

KAL AWINYA, Uganda – In rural Uganda, 34-year-old Adong Betty from Kal Awinya village shares how shea nuts sustain her family and community. Her own childhood was marked by active participation in collecting and processing shea nuts with her mother, instilling in her a deep respect for this tradition. Shea nuts are a critical part of her livelihood: she collects, dries, processes and sells shea nuts and their byproducts, like shea oil and butter. The income earned goes toward essential needs such as school fees for her children, medical expenses, and buying clothes. Betty advocates for preserving shea trees amid deforestation threats, teaching future generations their value, including in in cooking and as a remedy for skin ailments. Her story highlights resilience, cultural heritage, and the vital role of the shea tree in transforming lives. Mongabay’s Video Team wants to cover questions and topics that matter to you. Are there any inspiring people, urgent issues, or local stories that you’d like us to cover? We want to hear from you. Be a part of our reporting process—get in touch with us here! Banner image: Adong Betty processing shea nuts. Image ©Stephen Okello. Shea trees are falling fast across Africa, victims of new pressures (commentary)This article was originally published on Mongabay

