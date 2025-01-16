Serious groundwater contamination in several parts of India: Report

A recent analysis has revealed that India’s groundwater contains pollutants in excess of permissible limits. This contamination is driven by both natural geochemical processes and human activities like agricultural and industrial practices, reports contributor Esha Lohia for Mongabay India. To understand the state of groundwater in India, the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) assessed more than 15,000 groundwater samples from across the country in 2023. It found that nearly 20% of the samples had high levels of nitrates, while 13.2% exceeded permissible limits for iron, 9.04% for fluoride, 6.6% for uranium and 3.55% for arsenic. Each of these pollutants are linked with serious health effects at unsafe levels, the report notes. Nitrates, a significant pollutant in India’s groundwater, was found to exceed the safe limit of 45 milligrams per liter in about 56% of India’s districts — an increase from 359 affected districts in 2017 to 440 districts in 2023. The contamination was particularly widespread in states like Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Agricultural runoff and overuse of nitrogen-based fertilizers, as well as improper management of nitrogen-rich animal waste, drive nitrate contamination, Lohia writes. When nitrate levels in groundwater surpass safe limits, they can have major health consequences, including methemoglobinemia, or blue baby syndrome, in infants, which is when the blood’s oxygen-carrying capacity is considerably reduced. Another concerning pollutant in India’s groundwater is uranium. Lohia writes that most of the uranium-contaminated samples, with levels far beyond the safe limit of 30 parts per billion,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

