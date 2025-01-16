Thai farmers demand action to restore ecosystems, compensate for invasive fish

BANGKOK — Farmers and environmental advocates rallied in Bangkok Jan. 13 to demand the government and a private corporation take serious action to address the escalating spread of blackchin tilapia, a highly invasive species of fish, in Thailand’s waterways. Fisheries department surveys have identified blackchin tilapia (Sarotherodon melanotheron) in 19 provinces surrounding the Gulf of Thailand, encompassing Bangkok, south to Songkhla province and east to Chanthaburi, stoking fears the species could make its way into neighboring Cambodia. Shoals of the species are overgrazing algae and planktivorous animals that form the basis of the aquatic food chain, depleting freshwater ecosystems and impacting shrimp and other aquaculture businesses. Academics say the invasion is a “critical ecological threat,” and while fishery officials pulled some 1,300 metric tons of blackchin tilapia from affected waterways between February and August 2024, the activists say they’re disappointed with the way authorities have handled the crisis. “The government and various agencies have not taken consistent and serious action,” Thira Wongcharoen, a farmer from Chanthaburi province, said at the rally. A blackchin tilapia caught on a fishing line in Thailand. Image courtesy of Nonn Panitvong. Roughly 150 demonstrators from the 19 affected provinces, including fishers, small-scale aquaculture farmers and academics, attended the rallies in Bangkok outside Government House and in front of CP Tower, headquarters of CP Group, which they blame for introducing the fish into the country. The species is native to brackish coastal habitats in West Africa and has a physiology that makes it a formidable invasive.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

