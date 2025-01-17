Firefighters in LA blaze face same toxic exposure as 9/11 responders

Smoke from wildfire poses a host of health concerns, but when fires burn through urban areas, like the ongoing inferno in Los Angeles, U.S., the health risks increase dramatically. “This is an entirely different situation because the wildfire smoke is bad enough, but when synthetic materials burn, they’re going to give off more toxics, not only in the air, but also in the ash where the burned-down structures remain,” Judith Enck, a former regional administrator at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and founder of NGO Beyond Plastics, told Mongabay by phone. According to the EPA, at least 85,000 different synthetic chemicals are used daily in common household products including clothing, packaging, carpets, computers and paint. For David Carpenter, director of the Institute for Health and the Environment at the University at Albany, the biggest concerns during a fire are highly toxic chemicals like dioxins, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and asbestos — all known carcinogens. One major source of dioxins, for example, is plastic material containing chlorine, such as polyvinyl chloride, or PVC. “So that’s flooring in kitchens, that’s vinyl siding on houses, that’s PVC piping that moves drinking water,” Enck said. A 2022 study found people living in areas prone to wildfire had a 5% elevated risk for lung cancer and 10% higher risk for brain cancer. “If you add plastic and burn plastic that really makes huge amounts of dioxin formation,” Carpenter said. Dioxins are long-lived in the environment with a half-life of roughly a decade. “So, it’s going to be a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

