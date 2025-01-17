In Bangladesh, a botanist brings quick, fun lessons to social media

In the bustling city of Dhaka, Azharul Islam Khan is developing a growing community of plant enthusiasts, one video at a time. With a degree in botany from Dhaka University and a 27-year-long career in the pharmaceutical industry, 54-year-old Azharul has always had a passion for plants. But it wasn’t just his formal education that fueled his love for botany. He says he believes that anyone can learn to identify plants, regardless of academic background. This belief drove him to take his plant knowledge beyond the classroom and into the homes of thousands of people through short engaging videos on Facebook and YouTube. Some of his videos have even gone viral, receiving more than 10 million views within just 24 hours. Azharul’s journey of plant identification began in 2008, but it was only recently in 2023 that he decided to go online to share his wealth of knowledge with the world. He says that formal education is not necessary to learn about the natural world. “You don’t need a degree to recognize plants,” he says. “You just need curiosity and a willingness to observe.” His knowledge of scientific names and deep understanding of plant characteristics comes from years of self-study and experience. He is particularly passionate about preserving medicinal and endangered species. Of the estimated 6,000 flora species found in Bangladesh, 127 species are listed as endangered and 262 as vulnerable. Azharul’s focus is on discovering rare and endangered species, and he keeps their locations private to protect them from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

