‘The birds are back.’ Resilience in the ruins of the Palisades fire

Will Rogers State Historic Park is a vast stretch of natural space in the Santa Monica Mountains. It’s a treasure to Angelenos. People get married there, picnic there, and have kids’ birthday parties on the great lawn.

The park’s namesake, Will Rogers, was a vaudeville performer, radio and movie star, and was known as America’s “cowboy philosopher.”

His nearly century-old ranch house is the park’s centerpiece. It’s survived a near miss with wildfire before. Last week, as firestorm engulfed large parts of Los Angeles, this piece of American history was reduced to rubble.

