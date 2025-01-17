US grounds SpaceX’s Starship after test flight explosion

From BBC

The US has grounded SpaceX’s giant Starship rocket while an investigation is carried out into why it exploded during its latest test flight.

The rocket’s upper stage dramatically broke up and disintegrated over the Caribbean after launching from Texas on Thursday, forcing airline flights to alter course to avoid falling debris.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was working with SpaceX and other authorities to confirm reports of damage to public property on the Turks and Caicos Islands. There were no reports of injuries.