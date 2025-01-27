Blob-headed fish and four mammals among 27 newly described species in Peru’s Alto Mayo

Scientists and Indigenous community members documented 27 new-to-science species in Peru’s Alto Mayo region, including four new mammals and a bizarre “blob-headed” fish that was already well-known to local people. The findings came from a 38-day expedition conducted in 2022 by Conservation International in collaboration with local Awajún Indigenous communities. “Discovering four new mammals in any expedition is surprising — finding them in a region with significant human populations is extraordinary,” said Trond Larsen, who leads Conservation International’s Rapid Assessment Program (RAP) in the Moore Center for Science. RAPs are intensive biological surveys designed to quickly document biodiversity in understudied areas. Members of Indigenous Awajun communities assisted the scientists with their research, such as throwing cast nets to capture fish. The RAP expedition was important for collaboratively exchanging traditional knowledge and scientific training. 68 fish species were collected, including eight that are new to science. Image by Trond Larsen courtesy of Conservation International. The team surveyed eight different zones across the 780,700-hectare (1.93-million-acre) landscape, which lies at the intersection of the Andes Mountains and Amazon Rainforest in northern Peru’s San Martín region. The region is home to more than 200,000 people, including 16 Awajún communities. “People tend to work more in the protected areas, but we thought, hey, we have this big landscape with all different types of land uses with diverse ecosystem types, and it lies right in the middle between two existing protected areas,” said Larsen, who led the Alto Mayo expedition, told Mongabay. “But nothing’s being done, so this is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay