Calls for protection as new images emerge of uncontacted Amazonian tribe

Unprecedented images of uncontacted Indigenous people in Brazil’s Massaco Indigenous Territory, in the Amazon region, have prompted a push for greater enforcement to protect the land of these vulnerable populations. The images, released earlier this month by Funai, the federal agency for Indigenous affairs, revealed a group of nine men, ranging in age from about 20 to 40 years. A trail camera installed in the Indigenous territory had captured the images in February 2024, Funai said, showing the men were collecting machetes and axes left behind by a 2021 expedition. Upon retrieving the data from the camera, officials found — “unsurprisingly” — spiked traps left by the group in the area before they left the site, Funai added. “We can see that it was a planned and organized approach, with a group of people, only men, most of them young, prepared with countless made-up sticks that were placed in the areas where the non-Indigenous people were present and on the trail itself, where they arrived and returned in case anyone followed them,” Altair Algayer, a Funai sertanista, someone deeply knowledgeable about the remote Brazilian wilderness, said in a news release. A trail camera installed in the Massaco Indigenous Territory captured unprecedented images of a group of nine men from an uncontacted tribe collecting machetes and axes left behind by officials from Brazil’s Indigenous affairs agency, Funai. Image courtesy of Funai. Between January and April 2024, Funai officials recorded traces and activities of uncontacted groups in the Massaco territory. Beyond the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay