Carbon exchange leader and sustainability advocate Mikkel Larsen dies at 50

Mikkel Larsen, a prominent figure in the global carbon markets and sustainability sector, passed away unexpectedly last week at the age of 50. As the former Chief Executive Officer of Climate Impact X (CIX), a Singapore-based carbon exchange, Larsen played a pivotal role in shaping the voluntary carbon market with a focus on transparency and integrity. Larsen’s career in finance began at KPMG in Denmark and later took him to Citigroup and UBS in London and Hong Kong. He eventually moved to Singapore, where he served as Group Chief Sustainability Officer at DBS Bank. During his tenure at DBS, Larsen integrated sustainability into the bank’s financial policies, championed nature-based solutions, and helped phase out coal lending. He was instrumental in making DBS the first publicly listed company in Singapore to incorporate sustainability into financial reporting. His leadership extended beyond corporate sustainability initiatives. Larsen was an early pioneer of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) and played a key role in Singapore’s Emerging Stronger Taskforce during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also contributed to the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s green financing initiatives, positioning Singapore as a global hub for climate finance. Larsen co-conceptualized the creation of CIX, which was established to facilitate high-integrity carbon trading. Under his leadership, CIX developed guidelines that aimed to ensure that carbon credit projects delivered tangible benefits to Indigenous peoples and local communities. His work earned him a reputation as an advocate for high-quality carbon markets. Steve Howard, Head of Sustainability at Temasek, remarked on Larsen’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay