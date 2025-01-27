Early results suggest communities stop logging during basic income pilot project

Three Indigenous communities in Peru’s Amazon are no longer engaging in unsustainable or illegal forest activities to make ends meet as they complete one year of a conservation basic income (CBI) pilot project, according to an internal assessment. The ‘no strings attached’ direct cash transfers is one of the world’s first pilot projects directed at Indigenous communities. “By having less economic stress and food insecurity, the income allows local people, especially women, to lead conservation efforts and have more decision-making capacity,” said Ketty Marcelo, president of National Organization of Andean and Amazonian Indigenous Women of Peru (ONAMIAP), one of the local partner organizations for the pilot project. The two-year pilot project, which was started in November 2023 by NGO Cool Earth, gives unconditional cash transfers to three Indigenous Asháninka and Yánesha communities in western Peru’s Junín region. All 188 adults in these communities receive cash payments of 258 soles ($69) every month to help them meet their daily needs. Since economic resources were insufficient to support family members previously, Marcelo said, communities that used to safeguard these territories resorted to logging prized wood and renting out their lands to agriculture work to feed and support their families. The project provides the families with enough money for three meals a day and to send their children to school. Impacts and data on forest cover and health were not collected during the latest assessment of the pilot project in November 2024, which focused on qualitative impacts. However, project organizers said that at…This article was originally published on Mongabay

