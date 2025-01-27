Rhino horn trafficker jailed in legal first on financial charges in S. Africa

A South African court has sentenced a Democratic Republic of Congo national named Francis Kipampa to 18 years’ imprisonment for his involvement in money laundering linked to illegal rhino trade. “It is the first time an individual has been successfully prosecuted for their role in the illegal wildlife trade linked to serious financial offenses,” the international NGO Save the Rhino said in its statement. The South African Police Service (SAPS) said 51-year-old Kipampa was arrested in 2022 alongside 14 other co-accused. Two of them, Chikwa David Maluleke and Solly Ubisi, who were rangers at Kruger National Park, were charged with providing tactical information to rhino poaching syndicates in exchange for “substantial sums of money.” The money was transferred into the bank accounts of their family members, who were among those arrested alongside Kipampa. The arrests were part of a multiyear investigation called Project Blood Orange involving various South African law enforcement agencies and the auditing firm KPMG South Africa. The latter used financial forensics to investigate the flow of money into the accounts of the accused. Save the Rino financially supported the investigation, the NGO said. “Project Blood Orange showcases the power of financial forensic investigations in uncovering compelling evidence. It’s a game-changer for tackling organised wildlife crime, and we hope similar approaches can be implemented in other jurisdictions,” Cathy Dean, Save the Rhino grants lead, said in a statement. On Jan. 15, Kipampa pleaded guilty at the Middelburg Regional Court to all charges including conspiring to traffic rhino horns,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

