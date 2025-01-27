What does an NGO do when its funds are tied to human rights abuses? Interview with John Knox

International organizations and government agencies providing funds to support conservation have at times found that their money has been tied to human rights abuses. This can include armed eco-guards they pay injuring or even killing locals, or, programs they sponsor having a historical legacy that continues to dispossess Indigenous peoples from ancestral lands in protected areas. Sometimes, this conservation funding is also the only support for the protection of species’ habitats or for sustainable community initiatives that aid nature and livelihoods. When such human rights abuses are detected, alleged or confirmed, how are organizations and government agencies supposed to navigate the financial path, legal requirements and commitment to the ecosystem? Should all funding just be pulled out? Can it be temporarily suspended? How can it safely be reinstated to prevent future human rights violations? Can the “nonproblematic” parts of conservation projects still receive funding? And what’s the best recourse when investigations are underway and abuses haven’t yet been confirmed? “There are many reasons for these [human rights] abuses and failures, but one important factor is a lack of clarity as to the responsibilities of private conservation organizations and funders,” says John Knox, co-author of a U.N. Environment Programme report ‘Core Human Rights Principles for Private Conservation Organizations and Funders’. Community rangers guard elephants in Sera Conservancy, Northern Rangelands, Kenya. Image by USAID Biodiversity & Forestry via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0). To answer all our questions and clarify the path forward in these situations, Mongabay’s Latoya Abulu spoke recently with Knox,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay