Introducing wildlife crime to Nepal’s law enforcement: Interview with Prasanna Yonzon

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Wildlife crime continues to plague Nepal, even as the law enforcement strives at the forefront. The country functions both as a source and transit hub for wildlife trade. Most of the wildlife crimes reported here revolve around the illicit hunting and smuggling of its iconic megafauna such as tigers (Panthera tigris), greater one-horned rhinos (Rhinoceros unicornis) and snow leopards (Panthera uncia). Other animals that make it to the black market, according to seizure records, include clouded leopards (Neofelis nebulosa), Himalayan musk deer (Moschus chrysogaster), black bears (Ursus thibetanus) and pangolins (Manis sp.), along with various avian species and turtles. In this context, law enforcement agencies often find themselves challenged by the adaptability, and audacity, of criminal networks that circumvent regulations and exploit security loopholes. Officials say around 120 to 130 cases of wildlife crime are recorded across the country’s protected areas and division forest offices every year, although official data isn’t available. When conservationist Prasanna Yonzon started his work at the NGO Wildlife Conservation Nepal (WCN) 22 years ago, the country’s law enforcement authorities hadn’t yet prioritized tracking and dismantling wildlife crime networks. Yonzon took on the challenge to do something about it and, for the last two decades, has been organizing training workshops, developing resource materials for identifying wildlife products, and conducting awareness activities for enforcement agencies and other stakeholders. Considered as one Nepal’s pioneering NGOs working in the field of wildlife crime, WCN works closely with national park authorities, law enforcement agencies and other related…This article was originally published on Mongabay

