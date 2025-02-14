China’s pangolin scale trade declines, study shows, but smuggling persists

An analysis of Chinese court records from 2010 to 2023 finds that pangolin scale seizures in the country peaked in 2018 before beginning a steady decline. The paper attributes this to increased enforcement and public awareness in China, but observers cite global factors like the COVID-19 pandemic and stronger enforcement in source and transit countries, warning the scale of the trade may be higher due to underreporting and its clandestine nature. In the recent study, published in Nature, experts from South China Normal University analyzed 390 cases of illegal pangolin scale trade recorded from 2010 to 2023 in China Judgments Online, the country’s most authoritative and comprehensive case adjudication platform. Using geospatial and statistical methods, the study found that most confiscated scales originated in Africa, and were funneled through six key Chinese cities, known for their thriving traditional medicine markets, international trade links, and strategic locations. The researchers had previously analyzed the same database to track seizures of pangolin meat, which they found to be consumed on a limited scale as a luxury item and status symbol mainly in southern China. By contrast, pangolin scales are consumed for medicinal purposes and used in many Chinese regions. The analysis of court cases related to pangolin scales attributed the drop in reported seizures to heightened enforcement and growing public awareness efforts across the country. “We think that this was closely related to the strong intervention in wildlife-related violations in recent years in China and the vigorous development of wildlife conservation education, including…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay