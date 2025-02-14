Climate change made LA fires more likely amid hot, dry conditions: Report

The devastating fires that swept through parts of Los Angeles, U.S., in January raged for more than three weeks before being fully contained. In that time, they burned through more than 20,200 hectares (50,000 acres) of forests and homes, killing at least 29 people. A recent report from World Weather Attribution (WWA) finds that climate change made the hot, dry conditions that fueled the deadly fires roughly 35% more likely. Furthermore, these fire-prone conditions will become an additional 35% more likely if warming reaches 2.6° Celsius (4.68° Fahrenheit], which is expected by 2100, the report authors write. “Without a faster transition away from planet-heating fossil fuels, California will continue to get hotter, drier, and more flammable,” Clair Barnes, a WWA researcher at the Imperial College London, said in a statement. The Los Angeles dry season historically runs from May to October, but the researchers report that low rainfall from October to December is now 2.4 times more likely compared with that in the preindustrial era, after which anthropogenic greenhouse gases began to fuel climate change. As a result of the low rainfall, fire-prone conditions have extended by roughly 23 days, which puts drought in the same time frame as the region’s infamous Santa Ana winds. The winds can start in September but are most intense in December and January. The Santa Ana winds that breathed life into the January L.A. fires were nearly 160 kph (100 mph) and caused the fire to spread quickly. Roughly 10,000 structures burned, creating health…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay