Conservation education is about people too: Interview with Gabon’s Léa Moussavou

Gabon’s biodiversity is among the largest and most diverse wild ecosystems in the world, with nearly 90% of its territory covered in rainforests. The country is home to some of the world’s most iconic species such as elephants, pangolins, gorillas, chimpanzees as well as panthers and hippopotamuses. The need to protect this environment prompts the need to educate young generations. But for environmental educator Léa Coralie Moussavou, it’s important to note: Conservation is not just protecting wildlife species and forests; it’s also about helping local communities. In 2013, a study carried out by Gabon’s national parks agency, in collaboration with the WWF and the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), revealed that poachers had killed around 11,100 elephants, or 44-77% of the population, in and around Minkébé National Park, located in the southeast. Since then, in a bid to safeguard the country’s rich wildlife heritage, the NGO Conservation Justice (CJ) has worked with the Gabonese authorities to arrest poachers (more than 500 in the last 15 years) and ensure that the country’s wildlife law is applied. Article 275 of this law subjects poachers to 3-6 months’ imprisonment and a fine between 100,000 and 10 million Central African CFA francs ($158-$15,800). Conservation Justice is also active in environmental education, with almost 7,350 pupils being educated across Gabon in 2024. To mark World Environment Education Day, celebrated every year on Jan. 26, Moussavou spoke with Mongabay about her work as head of community education and environmental awareness at Conservation Justice. This interview has been…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay