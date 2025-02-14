World’s sea-ice falls to record low

From BBC
BBC Climate & Verify data journalism teams
The world’s frozen oceans, which help to keep the planet cool, currently have less ice than ever previously recorded, satellite data shows.
Sea-ice around the north and south poles acts like a giant mirror by reflecting much of the Sun’s energy back into space.
But as rising temperatures cause this bright layer to shrink, the dark ocean below can absorb more heat, warming the planet further.
This latest sea-ice low appears to have been driven by a combination of warm air, warm seas and winds breaking apart the ice.
Over the 5 days to 13 February, the combined extent of Arctic and Antarctic sea-ice was 15.76 million sq km (6.08 million sq miles), according to BBC analysis of data from the US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC).
This breaks the previous 5-day record low of 15.93 million sq km (6.15 million sq miles) from January-February 2023.
Arctic sea-ice is currently at its smallest recorded extent for the time of year, while Antarctic sea-ice is close to a new low in satellite records going back to the late 1970s.
The decline of Arctic sea-ice in response to a warming planet is well-established. Its end-of-summer extent fell from an average of 7 million sq km in the 1980s to 4.5 million sq km in the 2010s.
But until the mid-2010s, Antarctic sea-ice had been remarkably resilient, defying predictions that it would shrink.
Since then, Antarctica has shown a series of very low sea-ice extents, although there is still lots of natural variability.
“Every year, every data