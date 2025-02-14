World’s sea-ice falls to record low

The world’s frozen oceans, which help to keep the planet cool, currently have less ice than ever previously recorded, satellite data shows.

Sea-ice around the north and south poles acts like a giant mirror by reflecting much of the Sun’s energy back into space.

But as rising temperatures cause this bright layer to shrink, the dark ocean below can absorb more heat, warming the planet further.

This latest sea-ice low appears to have been driven by a combination of warm air, warm seas and winds breaking apart the ice.