Order restored in Indonesia as fishers recapture scores of farmed crocodiles

BATAM, Indonesia — Stress levels among the population of Batam reportedly spiked in January after extreme rainfall over a saltwater crocodile farm allowed more than 100 captive predators to explore the local area for the first time. “There were a few things that we have passed along, such as that the company should take responsibility,” said Tommy Sinambela, an official with the state conservation agency. Meteorological data showed a powerful localized storm formed over Singkep Island Jan. 12, which then moved northward over Batam on Jan. 13, with three-hour precipitation, a common measure of rainfall, peaking at more than 100 millimeters (3.9 inches]. Local officials said the rainfall damaged the perimeter of a crocodile farm located on Bulan Island, across a narrow strait from densely populated Batam. Batam, an hourlong ferry from Singapore, is both an important manufacturing hub and tourism destination accounting for around 2 million visits to Indonesia per year. Elected representatives in Batam have since called for the farm operated by PT Perkasa Jagat Karunia to be closed and provide compensation after panicked local fishers worked to recapture escapees for free. The speaker of the regional assembly, Iman Setiawan, told The Jakarta Post newspaper in early February that the company had paid no tax to the regional government in 36 years of operation. “To date, there haven’t been any criminal penalties imposed on the company because there haven’t been any fatalities,” said Bulang subdistrict’s chief of police, Iptu Adyanto Syofyan. Bulan Island, Batam, the location of PT…This article was originally published on Mongabay

