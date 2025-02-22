£3,000 rents cause housing fears near nuclear plant

Residents fear being priced out of a Suffolk town due to the construction of a nuclear power plant, with the rent on some homes doubling to more than £3,000 a month.

A final investment decision on Sizewell C is expected within months and groundwork is already under way.

Its construction is predicted to require a workforce of 7,900 people, with about two thirds moving from outside the area, and some people in nearby Leiston have claimed “landlords are cashing in” by raising rents.

Linda Druce, director and founder of Druce Estate & Letting Agents, said: “I have been in the area for 21 years now and this is the first time we have seen such a significant jump, particularly in rental prices.”

Leiston, located between the more affluent coastal towns of Aldeburgh and Southwold, had traditionally been viewed as a more affordable place to live. But one sales negotiator, who did not want to be named, said family homes in the area that were normally rented for £1,500 a month were now costing as much as £3,000. It is a claim which was corroborated by Ms Druce. "It is mainly because of Sizewell C contractors and those looking to be working here over the next year or two who are looking to rent," she said. "The core of our clients are not likely to jump into wanting to get higher rents but we are seeing more people from out of the area who are buying buy-to-let properties. "And quite frankly the local people who own them are more than happy to sell to the highest