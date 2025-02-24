How birds deepen our awareness of nature: Interview with Ayuwat Jearwattanakanok

Growing up in northern Thailand, Ayuwat Jearwattanakanok would sketch and paint the birds he saw during family outings. These early artistic pursuits soon fledged into a lifelong passion for avian lifeforms. Over the past two decades, Ayuwat has photographed and observed the diversity of Thailand’s bird life throughout the country’s forests, wetlands, mudflats, salt pans, limestone crags and agricultural fields. This body of work recently culminated in his new book, The Birds of Thailand. Aimed at tourists and beginner bird-watchers, the book details the characteristics of common and rarer species alike, alongside information about some of their favorite haunts. After starting out as a sustainability researcher, Ayuwat spent many years working with the Bird Conservation Society of Thailand (BCST), the local affiliate of BirdLife International. His focus there was on the conservation of flagship species, such as helmeted hornbills (Rhinoplax vigil) and spoon-billed sandpipers (Calidris pygmaea). Today, he dedicates his time to writing and leading bird tours. While Ayuwat notes the threats to birds from hunting, the wildlife trade and Southeast Asia’s rapid development, he says he’s buoyed by a rising public interest in birds in Thailand and remains cautiously optimistic about Thailand’s ability to preserve its impressive range of bird species. Mongabay’s Carolyn Cowan recently spoke with Ayuwat about the work that went into compiling his latest book and what he perceives as the most pressing bird conservation issues in Thailand. The following interview has been lightly edited for length. Ayuwat Jearwattanakanok leads bird tours in Thailand. Image courtesy…This article was originally published on Mongabay

