Oil drilling in the mouth of the Amazon – Lula on a course to disaster (commentary)

The mounting pressure on Brazil's federal environmental agency (IBAMA) to approve the disastrous project to extract oil from the mouth of the Amazon River (see here and here) should be interpreted as evidence that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (known as "Lula") fails to comprehend both the climate crisis and the consequences of the oil project. While this lack of understanding is serious, it would be even more alarming if he fully understood these issues and yet persisted on his current course. The project to extract oil from the mouth of the Amazon runs counter to Brazil's national interest for several reasons. The impact on the climate would be severe if this oil field (block FZA-M-59) were to be opened. Not only would this field result in substantial emissions, but its approval is also seen as a key step toward enabling the industry to exploit 47 new blocks in the mouth of the Amazon that will be offered by Brazil's National Petroleum Agency (ANP) in an auction scheduled for June 17th. The financial logic behind ventures like the one Lula is advocating means that the impact of this oil field would be much greater than that from the same quantity extracted from existing fields. It is estimated that it would take five years for the new field to begin commercial extraction, and another five years to recoup the initial investment. Since companies are unwilling to settle for zero profits, extraction would likely continue for many more years—well beyond the…

