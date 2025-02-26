Half of homes need heat pump by 2040, government told

Four in five cars should be electric and half of homes should have heat pumps within 15 years, say the government’s independent climate advisers.

By law the UK must reach “net zero” – no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere – by 2050.

UK greenhouse gas emissions have more than halved since 1990, largely thanks to less electricity coming from fossil fuels and more from renewables. But the Climate Change Committee (CCC) says that to reach the 2050 target we will also need to change how we drive and heat our homes.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the government would consider the advice and respond in due course.