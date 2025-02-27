Concerns of illegal sea turtle trade persist in Bali as police foil smugglers

DENPASAR, Indonesia — Conservation foundations on the Indonesian island of Bali raised concerns in February over the volume of live sea turtles seized from traffickers so far this year. “The number of turtles smuggled shows that the main purpose isn’t just for ceremonies, it’s to meet greater consumption in the market,” Ranny R. Yuneni, endangered animals lead at WWF Indonesia, told Mongabay Indonesia. On Jan. 12, police in Jembrana district in the island’s northwest told reporters that officers had recovered 29 green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas) transported by road, five of which later died. On Jan. 24 police said they had foiled criminal attempts to trade 23 turtles in Pemuteran, a village on the west of the island’s northern coast road. The Pemuteran coastline is home to several small resorts and other tourism ventures. “We’re still investigating who the buyers are,” said Ratna Hendratmoko, the head of the Bali provincial conservation agency. Live green turtle being butchered for its flesh and shell, Indonesia. Image © Peter Van der Bunt / Greenpeace. Shell companies Poaching of turtle eggs by local communities and organized crime is the primary driver of a crisis that has condemned six of the world’s seven sea turtle species to threatened status, according to global wildlife watchdog the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). However, a study by Arizona State University researchers published in Global Change Biology in 2022 estimated that more than 1.1 million sea turtles were killed between 1990 and 2020. These killings were primarily…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay