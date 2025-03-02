Indian wildlife biologist Ajith Kumar dies at 72

Dr. Ajith Kumar, a leading Indian wildlife biologist and educator, passed away on March 1, 2025, in Pachmarhi, Satpura Tiger Reserve while accompanying students on a field trip. He was 72. Kumar was a pioneering figure in wildlife research and conservation in India. He specialized in the ecology of primates and small mammals, with a career spanning over four decades. His work contributed significantly to the understanding of rainforest ecology, habitat fragmentation, and species conservation. Born in 1952, Kumar earned a master’s degree in zoology from the University of Kerala in 1974 before pursuing a doctorate at the University of Cambridge. His doctoral research focused on the ecology and population dynamics of the endangered lion-tailed macaque in the Western Ghats, highlighting the importance of contiguous forest habitats for their survival. He later expanded his research to study mammals, birds, and herpetofauna in both the Western Ghats and the Himalayas. Kumar held faculty positions at the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun and the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History in Coimbatore. In 2003, he joined the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS)-India and played a key role in establishing the Master’s Program in Wildlife Biology and Conservation at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bangalore. As director of the program until 2020, he trained and mentored a generation of conservation scientists, shaping the future of wildlife research in India. “He was an incredible mentor and wildlife uncle to me,” wrote Dr. Krithi Karanth, Chief Conservation Scientist at the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

