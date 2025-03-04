91% of Brazilian Amazon deforestation last year was illegal, report finds

Nearly all deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon in the past year was illegal, a new report finds. Between August 2023 and July 2024, 91% of forest clearing in the Amazon lacked authorization, according to an analysis by the NGO Center of Life Institute (ICV). In the Cerrado, an expanding agricultural frontier and the world’s most biodiverse tropical savanna that covers a quarter of Brazil, the figure for unauthorized clearing was 51%. Brazilian law allows some legal deforestation on private land designated for economic use, such as cattle ranching and soy production. In the Amazon Rainforest, landowners can clear up to 20% of their property with a government-issued permit. In the Cerrado, the legal limit is up to 80% of vegetation. However, ICV researchers found that much of the clearing wasn’t registered in official databases, signaling widespread illegal deforestation. “These results highlight the scale of the challenge in combating illegal deforestation in Brazil’s largest and most pressured biomes,” Vinicius Salgueiro of ICV’s Territorial Intelligence Unit said in a statement. While stronger enforcement is crucial, it must be paired with measures that make illegal clearing financially unviable “to end the current logic that seems to prevail, that illegal deforestation pays off,” Salgueiro said. To arrive at their conclusion, the researchers cross-referenced deforestation alerts from the Brazilian space agency’s satellite monitoring system with both national and state-level databases for deforestation permits. Any forest clearing detected by satellites but not found in official permit records was classified as illegal. The findings showed that from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

