In a seasonally flooded Amazon forest, jaguars take to the trees

“It’s amazing, it’s amazing! I have no other word to describe it.” That’s how biologist Marcos Roberto de Brito defines the thrill of seeing a jaguar up close for the first time. Brito is the lead author of a recently published study that discovered a unique trait in the jaguars of the Mamirauá Sustainable Development Reserve, in Brazil’s western Amazon: during floods, the big cats spend up to four months living up in the trees, where they hunt, mate and care for their young. Between 2011 and 2020, researchers from the Mamirauá Institute, including Brito, used GPS collars to track 14 jaguars (Panthera onca) in the reserve. Located between the Solimões and Japurá rivers, before they join to form the Amazon, the reserve experiences annual floods that, depending on weather conditions, can raise the water level in the rivers by an average of 10 meters (33 feet). The water inundates the floodplain forests for approximately four months. But the local jaguars have found a surprising way to adapt, says study co-author Guilherme Alvarenga, a biologist at the Mamirauá Institute. “When the river starts to flood, their prey, such as tapirs and wild pigs, simply leave the floodplain and go to dry land. One would assume that the jaguars would go after them, right?” he says. “But that’s not an option in the Mamirauá reserve, because the entire area is surrounded by two large rivers. The floodwaters are unbelievable. They reach 16 meters [52 ft] in some places.” Aerial view of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay