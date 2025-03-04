World’s largest iceberg runs aground off remote island

From BBC
Climate and science reporter
Erwan Rivault
Data journalist
The world’s largest iceberg has run aground in shallow waters off the remote British island of South Georgia, home to millions of penguins and seals.
The iceberg, which is about twice the size of Greater London, appears to be stuck and should start breaking up on the island’s south-west shores.
Fisherman fear they will be forced to battle with vast chunks of ice, and it could affect some macaroni penguins feeding in the area.
But scientists in Antarctica say that huge amounts of nutrients are locked inside the ice, and that as it melts, it could create an explosion of life in the ocean.
“It’s like dropping a nutrient bomb into the middle of an empty desert,” says Prof Nadine Johnston from British Antarctic Survey.
Ecologist Mark Belchier who advises the South Georgia government said: “If it breaks up, the resulting icebergs are likely to present a hazard to vessels as they move in the local currents and could restrict vessels’ access to local fishing grounds.”
The stranding is the latest twist in an almost 40-year story that began when the mega chunk of ice broke off the Filchner–Ronne Ice Shelf in 1986.
We have tracked its route on satellite pictures since December when it finally broke free after being trapped in an ocean vortex.
As it moved north through warmer waters nicknamed iceberg alley, it remained remarkably intact. For a few days, it