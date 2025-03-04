World’s largest iceberg runs aground off remote island

The world’s largest iceberg has run aground in shallow waters off the remote British island of South Georgia, home to millions of penguins and seals.

The iceberg, which is about twice the size of Greater London, appears to be stuck and should start breaking up on the island’s south-west shores.

Fisherman fear they will be forced to battle with vast chunks of ice, and it could affect some macaroni penguins feeding in the area.

But scientists in Antarctica say that huge amounts of nutrients are locked inside the ice, and that as it melts, it could create an explosion of life in the ocean.