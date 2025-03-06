Forest biomass growth to soar through 2030, impacting tropical forests

The harvesting and burning of forest biomass to produce energy continues to surge, according to a new report on near-term global production and demand for wood pellets. This growth comes despite scientists’ warnings of the industry’s harm to the climate and its contribution to deforestation — increasingly in the tropics. It comes even as forest advocates score early wins in their efforts to derail what scientists call an unsustainable form of bioenergy. The numbers are stark, according to the new report. By 2030, the supply of forest biomass for energy is projected to triple compared to 2021, after expanding by 50% between 2010 and 2021. That jump in wood pellet production to meet global demand will require a 13-fold increase in monoculture biomass plantations from current levels, especially in Southeast Asia. The ongoing conversion of native tropical forests to short-rotation plantations for crops, timber and wood pellets will continue being a significant driver of global deforestation. The report, titled Burning Up the Biosphere, offers what it calls “a global threat map of biomass energy development.” It was produced by the Biomass Action Network of the Environmental Paper Network (EPN), an international forest advocacy group. The map and projections are based on data produced by the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Net Zero Scenario study. Estimate of global wood pellet production and use in metric tons by nation by 2030. Data sourced from the International Energy Agency’s Net Zero Scenario study. Image courtesy of the Environmental Paper Network. In a move viewed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

