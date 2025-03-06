New species of parrot snake described in Brazil’s threatened Cerrado

A new species of parrot snake lay undetected for nearly nine years in a scientific collection in Brazil. It closely resembled related species with bright green and yellow tones. But one detail set it apart: a bold black stripe running across its snout, like a mustache. When scientists took a closer look, they suspected it might be standing out a little too much. “We initially thought this was a known species,” said biologist Diego Santana, a co-author of a recent study on the snake and Ph.D. student at the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul. “But when we examined its DNA and morphology, we realized it was something new.” Now named Leptophis mystacinus, from the Greek mystax, meaning “mustache,” the snake was recognized as a unique species in January 2025. Growing up to 86 centimeters (34 inches) long, it is nonvenomous and arboreal, hunting small lizards and birds among tree branches. Researchers suspect the species may be endemic to Brazil’s Cerrado, a shrinking tropical savanna that, despite its destruction, remains one of the most biodiverse biomes on Earth. Unlike Brazil’s Amazon Rainforest, the Cerrado lacks strong legal protections, and more than half of its native vegetation has already been lost to soy plantations and cattle ranching. “The snake depends on specific forest formations that are already rare, and with the biome being rapidly destroyed, it is likely under some level of threat,” Santana said, adding that there are no population estimates for the parrot snake yet. As predators of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

