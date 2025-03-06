Private spacecraft lands on Moon – but may be on its side

Georgina Rannard

Climate and science reporter

A private US company says it has landed a spacecraft close to the Moon’s South Pole but fears the machine is not upright.

The Athena spacecraft is communicating with Earth, but is not in the “correct attitude”, Intuitive Machines chief executive said in a press conference.

The company hopes the scientific instruments on board can still be deployed, including a hopping robot designed to explore a nearby crater and the first lunar mobile communications antenna.

It is the second time an Intuitive Machines spacecraft has landed in an irregular position on the Moon.

The company is partnering with US space agency Nasa to look for evidence of water and ice on the lunar surface, as Nasa aims to send humans back to the Moon. Athena landed shortly after 1730GMT (1230EST) around 100 miles (160km) from the South Pole in an area of the lunar highlands called Mons Mouton. Intuitive Machines says the lunar reconnaissance orbiter camera will take a picture of Athena in the coming days to calculate the craft’s exact position. Athena was designed to have 10 days to complete observations and measurements with scientific instruments. They include a jumping robot called Micro Nova Hopper or Grace, which is designed to leap and fly across the Moon’s surface to reach a large crater that is in permanent shade. The hopper is designed to fly 100m in height, and travel up to 1.2 miles (2km). After five leaps, it could land inside the crater with a camera to Read the full article