What have we learned from 15 years of REDD+ policy research? (analysis)

For decades, efforts to halt deforestation in the Global South have gained much attention within the policy arena, most recently as a powerful and effective measure to mitigate climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. One well-known initiative is the framework on "Reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation in developing countries, plus the sustainable management of forests and the conservation and enhancement of forest carbon stocks," or REDD+, which was adopted in 2013 at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP19) in Warsaw and built on the original REDD program, which launched five years earlier. REDD+ is supposed to channel a global willingness to pay for forest conservation through public funds or carbon markets, providing participating countries and jurisdictions in the Global South with incentives for forest protection. REDD+ project in Jambi province, Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo by Icaro Cooke Vieira/CIFOR. Over time, REDD+ has evolved considerably. It has been translated and assembled in highly diverse ways and at various speeds in national forest and climate policy arenas. Initially, REDD+ was considered a "low-hanging-fruit" approach to mitigate climate change — a quick and inexpensive scheme. However, a large body of research has, unsurprisingly, shown that REDD+ is much costlier and more contested than expected. Since 2009, the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) has led the Global Comparative Study on REDD+ with the aim of understanding which conditions can enable and hinder desired change away from policies and politics that favor deforestation.

