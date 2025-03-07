Brazil communities accuse companies of ‘green grabbing’ for wind energy

Jeane Da Gama Costa, 42, grew up in Umburanas, a small municipality of Bahia, in northeastern Brazil. Her family raised cattle for meat and grew crops like beans, corn and watermelon. It was a quiet and modest life. “It was isolated, very isolated,” she says. Decades later, Jeane’s house is surrounded by some 80 wind turbines, including one within her own property, she says. A labyrinth of roads connects the towers while transmission lines snake from one corner of a field to another. In less than a decade, the area went from a desolate landscape to becoming a major 450 million euro ($474 million) wind park. The park is owned by Enel, a major Italian energy company with hundreds of Brazilian subsidiaries. Jeane and more than a dozen residents in the area claim that Enel and Maestro Holding de Energia, a Brazilian energy company, stripped them of their territory in order to pursue their renewable energy objectives. Daniel Carneiro, a lawyer representing these residents in lawsuits against the companies, says Maestro and Enel’s actions amount to a pernicious form of “land-grabbing.” Enel and Maestro Holding deny these claims. Jeane’s case is part of a much wider trend that experts label as “green grabbing,” a process by which energy companies obtain access to large swaths of common land to produce clean renewable energy. A Nature study looking at mass appropriation of land across Brazil, published in 2024, found that Enel was the largest foreign parent owner of renewable energy projects. Part…This article was originally published on Mongabay

