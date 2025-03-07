Collaboration, data and tracking move Africa’s Great Green Wall toward its goal

The Great Green Wall in the Sahel, a mosaic of forests, farmlands and grasslands dotting the arid fringes of Sahara, was launched by the African Union in 2007 to fight desertification and land degradation. Stretching from Dakar in the west to Djibouti in the east, the 8,000-kilometer (5,000-mile) “wall” aims to restore 100 million hectares (247 million acres) of degraded land, create 10 million jobs, and sequester 250 million metric tons of carbon to combat climate change by 2030. Although a few bright spots have emerged over the years as part of the initiative, funding delays, conflicts in the region and insufficient coordination have slowed the progress of the GGW. The delay has prompted speculation that the wall may miss its stated 2030 deadline. As of 2020, the initiative had only restored about 18 million hectares (44 million acres) and created 350,000 jobs. In its 2020 implementation report, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Secretariat presented the progress on the Great Green Wall, highlighted additional challenges, such as the lack of monitoring and evaluation of the projects underway, and pointed out that the initiative needs an additional $33 billion at least over the initial $14 billion to meet its goals. “The report did this work of attempting to put in a milestone of where the Great Green Wall was at that time,” says Gilles Amadou Ouédraogo, program management officer at the UNCCD, adding that it was the first time they took stock of the whole initiative. “That’s basically…This article was originally published on Mongabay

