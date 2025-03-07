DRC conflict so far ‘devastating’ to Indigenous lands & people: Interview with Samuel Ade Ndasi

The resumption of hostilities since the M23 (March 23 Movement) rebel group resurged and captured territories in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 2021 has had a devastating toll on the environment and Indigenous livelihoods, sources say. And after the M23 gained ground and captured key cities in early 2025, U.N. agencies warn of worsening humanitarian and human rights crises as the conflict continues to drive tens of thousands of people from their homes. “The illegal extraction activities currently being carried out by armed groups, militias and multinational companies in the east of the DRC means that Indigenous communities are being forced (through violent means) to leave the areas they have traditionally occupied or be killed,” Samuel Ade Ndasi says. Ndasi is the African Union advocacy and litigation senior officer at Minority Rights Group, a human rights organization. At least 237,000 people, including Indigenous Batwa people, have been displaced following the latest fighting between government forces and M23 rebels in early 2025, according to the U.N. refugee agency. Multiple armed groups and militias that also take part in violent extraction in the region are joining the current conflict, adding to the chaos. “The belligerents must respect international human rights norms particularly in areas they have captured or are in control of, by ensuring the rights of all are protected,” Ndasi says. “Situations of war do not negate the belligerents’ responsibilities under international human rights law.” To better understand the issues faced by Indigenous communities especially in North and South…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay