Indonesia families evicted for Jakarta PIK2 project flooded at relocation site

JAKARTA — The relocation site for families forced to make way for an upscale Jakarta property development was hit by a major flood this year, as extreme rain triggered fatal floods and landslides across Indonesia’s main central island of Java. “This flooding is terrible,” said Ina, whose name has been changed to protect her identity. “We don’t mind having to be relocated,” said Ina, a former resident of the village of Kohod in Tangerang district, on the northwestern outskirts of Jakarta. “But please give us proper facilities that are safe and don’t flood.” The Pantai Indah Kapuk 2 (PIK2) development covers a planned 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres) and is under construction by a subsidiary of Indonesia’s Agung Sedayu Group. Mongabay has previously reported on the land conflicts facing fishing communities around the construction area, where makeshift bamboo fencing has blocked fishers’ path out of Jakarta Bay. A photo essay published in January by Indonesian daily Kompas documented the lives of flooded residents of Tanjung Pasir village, which is a few kilometers east of Ina’s home in Kolod village, on the opposite side of the PIK2 development. Aerial footage of Kolod showed the entire village submerged under dark brown water. On Jan. 28, floodwaters south of the development site also inundated the Sedyatmo toll road, the main access route to Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. Floods in Kohod village, Tangerang district, in January. Image by Irfan Maulana/Mongabay Indonesia. Cloud storage Indonesia’s main rainy season typically begins around November and lasts until March…This article was originally published on Mongabay

